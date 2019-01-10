Two men arrested after armed robbery at Cambridgeshire village shop

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Meldreth earlier this week.

Police were called at 9.56pm on Monday, January 7, to the One Stop store in High Street, Meldreth with reports of a robbery.

Police news

Two men wearing balaclavas entered the store at approximately 9.50pm armed with a gun.

Members of staff were reportedly threatened and thousands of pounds was taken from the store.

An investigation was launched and two men were arrested yesterday evening.

A 32-year-old man from Meldreth and a 21-year-old man from Melbourne were arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail until February 6.

DS Graham Newton said: “The area was busy at the time and we’d like to hear from anyone around the location between 9pm and 10.30pm on January 7.

“I would strongly urge anyone with any information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 427 of 7 January or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.