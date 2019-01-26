Two men arrested after armed robberies in Fenland

Two men have been arrested following armed robberies in March and Chatteris overnight.

It was reported that at 8.54pm last night (Friday, January 25) an attempted armed robbery occurred at Costcutter in St Peter’s Road, March.

Police news

Two further armed robberies then took place at 8.58pm at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March, and at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cambridgeshire, are currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time.

No-one was injured during the robberies.