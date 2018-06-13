Two men appear on murder charges at Peterborough court

Two men charged with the murder of a Huntingdon man have today appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Shepherd (23) of Mayfly Close in Chatteris and Ashley White (20) of West End in Brampton were charged last night, Tuesday June 12, with the murder of Sam Mechelewski (20)

White has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

A man in his late teens from Huntingdon who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has released on bail until July 10.

Sam’s body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1, 2018, in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Shepherd and White were remanded into custody to next appear of Cambridge Crown Court this Friday, June 15.