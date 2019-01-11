Two men appear in court after armed police execute three warrants across Peterborough

Two men have appeared in court with conspiracy to supply class A drugs after three warrants were executed by armed police in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Ryan Gerald, 25, of Holbrook Close, Middlesex, and Serkan Mengene, 27, of London Road, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court this morning charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police at the scene of the arrests on the A47 on Wednesday. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

Five people in total were arrested on Wednesday, January 9.

Officers carried the warrants across the city following a shooting in Welbourne Road, Werrington, in the early hours of Thursday January 3.

The first arrests were made shortly after 2pm when officers stopped a Huntingdonshire District Council private hire vehicle, a grey/silver Vauxhall Insignia, on the A47 at Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

A second warrant was executed at a house in Southfields Drive in Stanground shortly after 4pm and a black Audi was seized.

A third warrant was executed by armed police in Greenwood Road in Hampton Vale at around 6.30pm last night and a further arrest made.

A 16 year old, a 22 year old and a 28 year old, all from Peterborough, were also arrested in Wednesday's police operation and have been released on bail until February 6.