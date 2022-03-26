Two men and a woman arrested after cannabis factory found in Mayor’s Walk
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a cannabis factory was found in Peterborough.
Police were called by British Gas officers at 3pm on Thursday after a check of a suspected tampered gas meter turned into the discovery of a cannabis factory.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Two bedrooms were found to have been turned into cannabis grows, with 47 plants ranging in size and age.
“Two men and a woman remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”
Police said Signs you are living next door to a cannabis farm could include:
• Strong smells
• Covered windows
• Condensation
• Visitors at unsociable hours
• Lights on day and night
• Buzz of ventilation
Anyone with information about drug issues in Peterborough should contact police on 101.