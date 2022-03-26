Two men and a woman arrested after cannabis factory found in Mayor’s Walk

Two men and a woman have been arrested after a cannabis factory was found in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:57 am

Police were called by British Gas officers at 3pm on Thursday after a check of a suspected tampered gas meter turned into the discovery of a cannabis factory.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Two bedrooms were found to have been turned into cannabis grows, with 47 plants ranging in size and age.

“Two men and a woman remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Some of the drugs found by officers

Police said Signs you are living next door to a cannabis farm could include:

• Strong smells

• Covered windows

• Condensation

• Visitors at unsociable hours

• Lights on day and night

• Buzz of ventilation

Anyone with information about drug issues in Peterborough should contact police on 101.

