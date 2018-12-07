Two jailed after police react to reports of suspicious behaviour

Two men who were arrested after acting suspiciously in a residential area of St Ives at the weekend have both been jailed for 18 weeks.

Police were called after Wally Allgood, 42, and John Hayden, 31, were seen ‘checking out’ a property in St Audrey’s Lane on Sunday, December 2.

They were reported to be looking through windows and asking to buy cars that were not for sale.

Officers arrived soon after to speak to the pair but Allgood attempted to flee, throwing a claw hammer into a bush before being detained.

When searched, Allgood was found with a balaclava and gloves and both men were arrested for going equipped to commit burglary.

On Tuesday, Allgood, of no fixed abode, and Hayden, of London Road, Malden, Essex, pleaded guilty to going equipped to commit burglary at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

Det Sgt Colin Norden said: “It is clear these men set out with the intent to steal from others.

“I would like to commend the quick-thinking member of the public who called to report their behaviour and hope that others will come forward and do the same.”