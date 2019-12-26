Two Doncaster fans arrested for alleged racist behaviour in match against Peterborough United

Two Doncaster Rovers fans were arrested for alleged racist behaviour during today’s match against Peterborough United.

Doncaster won 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium, but after the match it was revealed that two supporters in the away end had been arrested.

Ivan Toney and Tom Anderson in action during the Peterborough United v. Doncaster Rovers match. Photo: Joe Dent

Peterborough United said in a statement: “The football club can confirm that there were two arrests made in the away section of the Weston Homes Stadium for alleged racist behaviour.

“The club and Doncaster Rovers are working together with the police on this matter.

Doncaster Rovers said: “Rovers are aware of two arrests made at the game on Boxing Day for alleged racist behaviour.

“As a club we abhor racism in any form and will work closely with Peterborough United and Cambridgeshire police as required to support any police action.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to such issues and would expect to issue a substantial club ban to anyone proven to have acted in such a manner as well as require them to complete some educational actions before attending any Rovers games.”

The nature of the alleged racist behaviour was not stated.