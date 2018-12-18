Two charged over stabbing in Fenland village

Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in a Cambridgeshire village on Friday (December 14).

At around 12.30am the victim, a man in his 20s, called police to report that he had been stabbed outside his home in Wicken.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

Today, Mark Gambie, 56, of Victoria Close, West Row, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, has been charged with conspiring to cause damage to property to endanger life and released on bail.

Christopher Wing, 59, of Nimbus Way, Newmarket, Suffolk, has been charged with conspiring to cause damage to property to endanger life and Section 18, wounding with intent, and remanded into custody.

Both men are due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on January 11.