Two charged after burglary at Spalding pub

Two men have been charged following a burglary at a Spalding pub.

Police were called at 3.52am yesterday, Tuesday November 27 to a burglary in progress at the Draymans Arms in Little London, Spalding.

The caller was alerted to the suspected burglary due to an intruder alarm.

Police attended and found a fruit machine had been smashed open.

Two men have been charged. Shaun Parker, 35, of no fixed abode has been charged with burglary and remanded in custody.

Jonathan Taylor, 39, of Church Street in Spalding has been charged with burglary and released on bail.

Anyone who has any information that may help with the investigation should call 101 quoting incident 28 of November 27 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk referencing incident 28 of November 27 in the subject title.