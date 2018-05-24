Two charged after 11kg of heroin seized in Peterborough raid

Two men have been charged after 11kg of heroin was seized in a raid on a Peterborough street.

Malik Bashrat Gulham (48) from Peterborough and Mohammed Ramzin (28) from Birmingham have been charged after the raid by officers from the joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police’s Organised Crime Partnership on the evening of Tuesday, May 22.

Officers found 11kg of heroin and £80,000 of cash.

The 11kg of heroin is thought to be worth around £50,000.

Both men have been remanded and will next appear at Kingston Crown Court on June 28.