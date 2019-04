Two cannabis factories were discovered by police in Fenland yesterday morning (Monday, April 29).

The factories were discovered in Parsons Drove and Wisbech St Mary by officers and the Community Action Team.

Police carrying out a raid on one of the factories. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

In total, 302 plants were seized and a 60-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were both arrested.

They have since been released under investigation.