Two Cambridgeshire men charged following burglary at hospital

Two Cambridgehsire men have been charged and remanded in custody for a string of offences.

Ryan White, 22, of Tithe Road in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, driving a vehicle dangerously, driving while disqualified and the possession of a Class A drug.

Police news

Joseph Cousins, 19, of Upton Place, Littleport in Cambridgeshire, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and conspiracy to commit burglary.

The burglary offences for both Cousins and White are in relation to nitrous oxide gas canisters taken from the Nuffield Hospital in Lincoln last June.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at court at a later date.

A woman, 20, from Isleham, Cambridgeshire, was arrested on suspicion of going equip for burglary. She has been released under investigation.