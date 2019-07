Police have arrested two people after raiding a cannabis factory.

Officers discovered 40 cannabis plants when they conducted a warrant at a property in Kirkmeadow, Bretton, on Friday (July 5).

Cannabis seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

Both have been released under investigation.

