Two arrested with drink driving in Peterborough city centre

Police have arrested two people with drink driving in Peterborough city centre.

The first person, aged 24, was stopped at about 1am this morning (Friday) and the second person, aged 25, was stopped at about 2.30am.

Police news

Both people have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in the next month.

If you know someone who drinks and drives you can report them to the police’s confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845 which is available 24/7.

This gives you the opportunity to supply police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.