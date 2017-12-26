Two arrested on suspicion of causing GBH after man injured in Spalding

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH after a man was injured in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police were called by ombulance officers to a house in Juniper Crescent in Spalding just after 3am today (Boxing Day) where a 30-year-old man had been injured.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with what are thought to be non life-threatening injuries.

Two men aged 32 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of causing GBH and will be questioned today.

A crime scene examination will take place later this morning.