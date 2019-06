Two people have been arrested after police discovered stolen vehicles in Ivatt Way, Westwood.

Officers in the Community Action Team found the vehicles while searching for a wanted person shortly after noon yesterday (Wednesday).

One of the cars discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A 36-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and obstructing a police officer.

Both have been released under investigation.