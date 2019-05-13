Two arrested at Peterborough’s Brotherhood Shopping Park on suspicion of intent to supply drugs

Two men were arrested on Saturday evening at Brotherhood Shopping Park in Peterborough on suspicion of intent to supply drugs.

Both men were arrested after police stopped a car at about 10.50pm on Saturday (May 11).

The car stopped by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 38-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and driving without insurance.

A 22-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Both men were later released under investigation.