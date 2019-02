Have your say

Armed police arrested two people during a raid at a home in Peterborough yesterday.

A 40-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Orton Goldhay, were arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday February 27) on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs following a warrant carried out by neighbourhood and armed policing officers.

Peterborough police tweeted to say weapons, drugs and cash was seized during the raid.

Both males have been released under investigation