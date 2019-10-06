Two arrested after suspected cannabis and ecstasy pills seized from vehicle Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Two people were arrested after suspected cannabis and ecstasy pills were discovered in a vehicle. The arrests were made in Oxmoor, Huntingdon, last night (Saturday). Drugs which were seized. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Money, scales and a phone were also seized. Both arrested people remain in custody. Man arrested for ‘attempted GBH’ after allegedly chasing victim with knife in Peterborough