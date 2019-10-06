Two arrested after suspected cannabis and ecstasy pills seized from vehicle

Two people were arrested after suspected cannabis and ecstasy pills were discovered in a vehicle.

The arrests were made in Oxmoor, Huntingdon, last night (Saturday).

Drugs which were seized. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Money, scales and a phone were also seized.

Both arrested people remain in custody.