Two arrested after stabbing in Peterborough leaves man in hospital

Two men have been arrested after a stabbing which has left a man seriously injured in hospital.

Police were called at about 9.35pm yesterday (Sunday, February 11) to Harlton Close in Stanground to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 29-year-old man from Whittlesey and a 31-year-old man from London have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A helicopter was seen over Stanground last night which is believed to be an air ambulance.