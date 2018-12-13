Two arrested after police stop car in Peterborough and find drugs, money and several phones

Two people were arrested after drugs, money and several phones were found in a car stopped by police.
At about 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 12) officers stopped a vehicle in London Road, Peterborough.
When speaking to the driver officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and the vehicle was searched. Drugs, cash and multiple mobile phones were discovered.
A man in his 20s, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a drug with intent to supply.
Another man in his 20s from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.