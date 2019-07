Two people were arrested after a drugs raid in Peterborough this morning (Thursday).

Officers from Peterborough neighbourhood policing teams executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act in Fellowes Road, Fletton, this morning (Thursday).

The police raid. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were seized.

A 21-year-old man from Peterborough and a 20-year-old woman from Fenstanton were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

They remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.