Two people have been arrested after a robbery involving a knife and crowbar at a store in Peterborough.

Police were called to the One Stop in Parnwell Local Centre at 2.26pm yesterday (Sunday, December 9).

Officers attended the scene and arrested two people nearby.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft.

A 39-year-old woman from Peterborough was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class A drug.

They remain in custody.