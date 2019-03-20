Two arrested after Class A drugs and ‘noxious substance’ seized from Peterborough cars

Two men were arrested after police seized Class A drugs and a “noxious substance’ from cars in Peterborough.

Officers stopped two cars in Fellowes Gardens, Fletton, on Monday at around 8.40pm.

Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The men were arrested under suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a “noxious substance”.

One of the men was also found carrying £500 in cash.

Both men have now been bailed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are unable to give any further info on the noxious substance as it has been sent off for testing.”