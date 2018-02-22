Two arrested after cannabis factory found in Wisbech

Two people have been arrested after a cannabis factory was found in Wisbech.

Police received a call at 10.30pm last night (Wednesday, February 21) with reports of a suspected burglary in progress in St Michael's Avenue in Wisbech.

Officers attended and confirmed a break -n but also discovered a cannabis factory.

Three men all from Wisbech, two aged 33, one aged 27, have all been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

They are currently in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn.