Armed police recovered a stolen car in Maskew Avenue this morning (Friday).

Two people were arrested after police reportedly “rammed” the vehicle into a barrier before swooping, an eye-witness told the Peterborough Telegraph.

The stolen car recovered in Maskew Avenue. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police said a number of units, including the dog unit, responded to the incident.

The car was stolen in London.

There have been delays on Bourges Boulevard due to the incident.

More as we have it.

