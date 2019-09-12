Twenty drivers fined by court in single day for speeding on Peterborough parkway

Twenty drivers have been fined by a court in a single day after being caught speeding on one of Peterborough’s busiest roads.

All twenty drivers were fined at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 6 after being caught breaking the speed limit on the Fletton Parkway.

Unlike much of Peterborough’s parkway network, the speed limit on the Fletton Parkway is 60mph, not 70mph.

Most were also given three points on their licence, but one driver, Przemyslaw Nowak, was banned from the roads because of his previous record.

The fast speed recorded by the 20 drivers on the dual carriageway was 78mph by Oliver Regis.

Most of the offences occured in February or March of this year.

The twenty drivers were:

Przemyslaw Nowak (35) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, on November 23 2018, caught in Audi A6 at 69mph. Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified for six months due to repeat offending

Tracy Burr (45) of Foxley Court, Bourne on March 24, caught in Mazda 6 at 73mph. Fined £42, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Sabri Buyukkaraca (37) of South End, Boston, on March 7 caught in Audi A4at 71mph. Fined £266, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Grigore Chindris (24) of Stagsden, Peterborough, on March 17 caught in Saab at 72mph. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Bradley Dyson (43) of Colbourne Road, Hove, on April 4 caught at 71mph in Audi S3. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Peter Fierro (69) of Thorpe Road, Peterborough, on March 9 caught at 74mph in a Range Rover Sport. Fined £491, victim surcharge £49, costs £90. Three points on licence

Debbie Ithell (55) of Wright Drive, Scarning, caught on March 14 at 72mph in Vauxhall Corse. Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Oliver Machon (22) of Bankfield Grange, Greetland, caught at 69mph in Fiat Doblo. Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. THree points on licence

Oliver Regis (34) of Stockewell Avenue, Stamford, on March 18 caught at 78mph in Audi A5. Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Deimas Rudzinskas (41) of Mill Lane, London, on March 19 caught at 71mph in Audi A4. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Courtney Stringer (23) of Hawk Crescent, Bourne, on February 21 caught at 71mph in Ford Focus. Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Karsha Waterfield of St Peters Gardens, Weston Favell, on 29 march caught at 76mph in Vauxhall Corsa. Fined £41, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Chrissy Cottrell (36) of Debden Road, Saffron Walden, on March 23 caught at 70mph in Audi A3. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Chloe Denton (20) of Clee Road, Grimsby, on March 23 caught at 73mph in Volkswagen. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Katherine Haywood (38) of Home Pasture, Peterborough, on March 15 caught at 70mph in Renault Scenic. Fined £113, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Natasha Howles (42) of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, on February 26 caught at 69mph in Nissan Qashqai. Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Zygimantas Karoblis )27) of Wycliffe Grove, Peterborough, on March 6 caught at 69mph in Mercendes Sprinter. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Sikandar Ladha (64) of Solihull Road, Sparkhill, on March 15 caught at 71mph in Ford Focus. Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Samual O’Connell (45) of Swineshead Bridge, Swineshead, on March 23 caught at 69mph in Volkswagen Transporter. Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Harry Reed (21) of Garden Lane, Wisbech St Mary, on March 15 caught at 72mph in Ford Fiesta. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence