TV stars take part in Cambridgeshire police recruitment fair

TV stars Penny Lancaster and Sandi Bogle talked about their experiences on the front line of policing in Cambridgeshire at a special one-off recruitment fair.

The celebrities were at police HQ in Huntingdon yesterday (Saturday) for the event which showcased the full range of jobs available at Cambridgeshire Constabulary. Penny, a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, and Gogglebox star Sandi, both appeared on Channel 4’s Famous and Fighting Crime earlier this year. They saw the reality of working for a busy police force and witnessed cases involving violence and drugs first-hand. At the fair there were representatives of various areas of policing including regulars, Specials, scenes of crime, cadets, major crime, dog unit, armed policing and the rural crime action team. Earlier this month Penny, who is married to singer Rod Stewart, spoke about her time working with Special constables in Cambridgeshire as part of National Volunteers’ Week. She said: “My time filming with Cambridgeshire police for Famous and Fighting Crime was a revelation. I was so impressed by the work the police do all the time, which often goes unseen. The fact that some officers do their role in their spare time, without pay, and alongside a regular career, was just inspiring. I experienced first-hand how they put themselves in harm’s way and go towards danger when others are running away.” In April, Penny also became a patron for the charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which supports families of police officers and staff who die on duty.

1. Cambridgeshire police recruitment fair Penny Lancaster and Sandi Bogle visit Cambs Police HQ for their Recruitment Day,'Police HQ, Huntingdon'Saturday 13 July 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Cambridgeshire police recruitment fair Penny Lancaster and Sandi Bogle visit Cambs Police HQ for their Recruitment Day,'Police HQ, Huntingdon'Saturday 13 July 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

3. Cambridgeshire police recruitment fair Penny Lancaster and Sandi Bogle visit Cambs Police HQ for their Recruitment Day,'Police HQ, Huntingdon'Saturday 13 July 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

4. Cambridgeshire police recruitment fair Penny Lancaster and Sandi Bogle visit Cambs Police HQ for their Recruitment Day,'Police HQ, Huntingdon'Saturday 13 July 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

View more