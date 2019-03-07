Trio jailed for burglary spree which saw them take cash, cars and even a dog

Three men who carried out a string of raids in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire targeting high performance cars - and using them to escape during their spree - have been jailed.

Miles Cash and Michael Dear, both 22, and Jacob Smith, (19) carried out 10 burglaries and raids in 11 days, taking cars, cash and even a puppy.

Jacob Smith (left) Michael Dear (centre) and Miles Cash (right)

Yesterday they appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where the trio were looked up for a combined total of nearly 20 years.

The court was told the spree started on the morning of 26 June, when the group broke into a property in Churchfield Way, Wisbech, and stole a set of keys for an Audi S3 before making off in the vehicle.

A few hours they attempted to steal a car from a house in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, but were disturbed by a neighbour and fled.

At about midday they carried out their third burglary of the day, stealing an Audi TTS from a home in Chestnut Drive, Thorney, after smashing a conservatory window to access its keys.

Two days later a home in Broadway Gardens, Peterborough, was raided by the group who were driving the stolen Audi TTS. They stole a white Golf GTD, ramming a member of the public’s vehicle to get away.

Half an hour later a red Toyota GT86 was stolen from the driveway of a house in Beechings Close, Wisbech, and then seen being driven away with the stolen Golf and a champagne coloured Audi TT.

On June 30 The trio, one armed with a sledgehammer, raided Thorney Discount Store in Wisbech Road, Thorney, at about 11.30pm. They took cash and cigarettes before speeding off in the stolen Audi TT.

The following day, wearing masks, the men smashed their way into a petrol station in Padholme Road, Peterborough, at 11.45pm. The group filled a bin with cigarettes and attempted to break into an ATM. When they failed to get into the machine they sprayed the station with a fire extinguisher before driving off in the stolen Audi TT.

Nearly £2,500 in cash was stolen from a house in Church Road, Emneth, Norfolk, on 2 July before the homeowner returned to see the group leaving the property armed with a knife and a police-style baton. They drove off from the scene in the stolen Audi TT.

Two days later the same group returned in the stolen Audi and Toyota at about 11.45pm. The group again targeted the cash machine but changed their target to cigarettes and cash when they realised the machine was out of service.

On 6 July the group smashed their way into a home in Leverington Common, Leverington, stealing keys to a BMW 330I, and subsequently the car, as well as a 10-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Digby.

Cash, of the Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment. Dear, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, Doncaster, was sentenced to six years imprisonment. Smith, of Norton Common Road, Norton, Doncaster, was sentenced to five years and eight months in a youth offenders institute

DC Justin Parr said: “Cash, Dear and Smith targeted high-performance cars and over the course of 11 days, caused misery throughout the county.

“The group operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes, doing whatever it took to leave with what they wanted.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”

Cash pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle dwelling properties, conspiracy to burgle commercial properties, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, and two counts of burglary.

Dear pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle dwelling properties, conspiracy to burgle commercial properties and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle dwelling properties, conspiracy to burgle commercial properties, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles,burglary and two counts of theft.