Trio jailed after stabbing man and attacking him with machete in his own home

Three people who stabbed a man and attacked him with a machete in his own home during a terrifying raid have been locked up for more than three years.

In the early hours of 19 November last year, John Kennedy, 42, Derek Nash, 49, and Selena Rosella, 37, entered their victims’ home in Eastfield Road and attacked him using weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosella knocked on the door at about 5.30am, claiming to have had an argument with her boyfriend, before the 60-year-old victim allowed her inside.

Selina Rosella (left) Derek Nash (centre) and John Kennedy (right)

As she entered, Nash and Kennedy followed, stabbing the man in his arm, chest and abdomen, as well as hitting him over the head with a machete.

The trio then ransacked the house looking for drugs before leaving with a small amount of cash and a candle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three admitted committing joint enterprise grievous bodily harm without intent and joint enterprise theft.

Kennedy and Nash also admitted being in possession of a machete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and four months, Nash, of Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe, was jailed for four years, and Rosella, of Shakespeare Avenue, New England, was jailed for three years and seven months at Cambridge Crown Court.

All three have been made subject of a five-year restraining order prohibiting them from contacting the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Stephanie Dunlop, said: “This was a planned attack, all to try to get their hands on some drugs.