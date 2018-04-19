Trio charged over ram-raids in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with four ram raids across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Lincolnshire following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Charlie Oakley (25) of George Street, Shefford, Tony Smith (18) of Cadwin Field, Schole Road, Willingham, and a 16-year-old boy from Market Harborough, were arrested on Tuesday (April 17) following a ram-raid in Isleham, Cambridgeshire.

They have each been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to ram-raids at the following locations:

· A Co-operative shop in Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, on March 20

· A Co-operative shop in Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire, on April 6

· A One Stop shop in Feltwell, Norfolk, on April 16

· A Co-operative shop in Isleham, Cambridgeshire, on April 17.

The trio have been remanded in custody pending a court hearing.