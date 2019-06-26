Tributes to ‘amazing and loving Peterborough father’ who died following attack in city centre

The family of an electrician and dad who died a few days after being involved in an incident in Peterborough city centre have paid tribute to ‘the amazing and loving father.’

Glenn Boocock, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was found dead at his home last Tuesday (18 June) after he failed to arrive at work.

The 37 year old suffered a head injury on 6 June after being involved in an incident outside O’Neills pub, in Broadway, Peterborough at about 1.30am.

Mr Boocock’s cousin Lee White has now paid tribute to him, describing him as a devoted family man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Lee added: “Glenn was an only child and was a doting and loving son to his parents.

“He was the eldest of eight cousins, who considered him to be more like a brother because of how close they were.

“Glenn was a real family man and this was obvious to anyone who met him. His son meant the world to him and he was such an amazing and loving father who lived and breathed for his little boy.

“Glenn considered his close friends as family and that is how he will be forever thought of by them.”

The head injury suffered by Mr Boocock was not reported and he attended hospital that morning but discharged himself before all checks had been completed.

Mr Boocock then visited hospital on another occasion before also attending a walk-in clinic.

A post-mortem at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday (20 June) determined Mr Boocock died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the affray and are treating Mr Boocock’s death as suspicious.

An investigation has been launched and officers are currently piecing together the circumstances surrounding the affray on 6 June.

Detectives are particularly keen for anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area around that time to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 106 of 18 June. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.