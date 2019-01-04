Trial to begin for former Peterborough United youth coach charged with historical sexual abuse

A former Peterborough United youth coach is set to stand trial charged with the historic sexual abuse of young boys next week.

The trial of Michael “Kit” Carson, (75), of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, is due to begin on Monday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court.

Kit Carson outside Cambridge Magistrates' Court at a previous hearing

Carson has been charged with a total of 13 counts - 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Nine of the offences are said to have taken place in the Peterborough area.

None of the alleged victims can be named for legal reasons.

Carson, who was the academy director at London Road between 1993 and 2001, denies the charges against him.

Along with his spell at Peterborough United, Carson also worked for Cambridge United and Norwich City football clubs.

Carson, who was charged with the offences last year, is on bail.