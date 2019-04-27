Transport police officer left with marks on her arm after being assaulted in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A British Transport Officer was left with marks on her arm after being assaulted in Peterborough. British Transport Police (BTP) revealed the incident overnight. The marks on the arm of the transport police officer. Photo: British Transport Police A woman has now been arrested on suspicion of assault. BTP Cambridgeshire said: "Assaulting one of our officers is unacceptable." Prisoner who hid phones in soles of trainers caught at Peterborough police station