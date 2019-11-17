Trains hit shopping trolley after children seen playing on the tracks

Two trains hit a shopping trolley last night as transport police warned about children playing on the tracks.

The shopping trolley was struck underneath the A141 in March.

British Transport Police

British Transport Police said there had been reports of children playing on the tracks and placing ballast (material used to provide stability to a structure) on the lines.

A spokesperson said: “Officers have spent a lot of the day in March after reports of children playing on the tracks and placing ballast on the lines. Last night two trains struck a shopping trolley underneath the A141 in March.”

They added that the behaviour was “very dangerous”.