Trading Standards officer receives prestigious award after two Peterborough rogue traders are sentenced

A dedicated Trading Standards officer from Peterborough City Council has won a prestigious award for his investigative work which saw two rogue traders operating in the city prosecuted.

Rob Edmunds recently received a Highly Commended accolade in the Dave Hankinson Memorial Award for Individual Excellence 2018 in recognition for his anti-counterfeiting enforcement work during 2017.

Over the past 12 months Rob has been involved in two high profile cases, which resulted in one rogue trader being jailed for three years and another given a 100 hour community service sentence. It’s also the second time that he has received the award, having won it back in 2011.

Rob said: “It’s fantastic to win this award, but I certainly could not have achieved anything without the help of our whole team, so I would like to thank all of them.

"Investigative work can be time-consuming and complicated but you are always working to protect the public, so when you get positives outcomes it's very satisfying."

Peter Gell, Head of Regulatory Services at Peterborough City Council, said: "Rob fully deserves to win this award, it is testament to his hard work and determination to get fraudulent trade cases resolved.

“We are committed to tackling fraud and ensuring that members of the public are protected and only dealing with reputable traders."

The first case which Rob’s work was highlighted for, saw Peterborough fraudulent trader Terrance Donovan jailed for three years in December 2017.

After a number of consumer complaints, the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Trading Standards team mounted an investigation into Mr Donovan’s trading practices, following allegations that he was importing and selling large quantities of counterfeit designer merchandise featuring brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Patek Philippe.

Mr Donovan gave the impression that the high value branded items (pens, cufflinks etc) selling for up to £250 were 'New and Genuine' supplying the items complete with 'Certificates of Authenticity' in branded boxes.

He also knowingly imported and sold large amounts of counterfeit goods to unsuspecting consumers, and continued to do so even whilst knowingly under investigation.

The second case saw Mohammed Imran sentenced to 100 hours community service after pleading guilty to selling thousands of pounds worth of fake designer goods at the Peterborough weekly 'Bizzy Boot' sale.

Mr Malik had admitted to seven offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994 relating to the sale and supply of counterfeit items at the Wellington Street car park weekly car boot sale.

The sentencing followed an investigation by the team which led to the seizure of around £12,000 worth of counterfeit items including Nike trainers, Dior perfumes, Lacoste polo shirts and Ralph Lauren polo shirts.

Residents who have information on counterfeiting activity can call Citizen Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or can pass on details by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk