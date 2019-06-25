Three young children taken to hospital after Peterborough crash - dad charged with dangerous driving and child neglect

Three children were taken to hospital after a crash in Peterborough which has seen their dad charged with dangerous driving and child neglect.

Officers were attending an incident in Carr Road, Fengate, where McDonald’s and Pizza Hut are situated, when they saw the two vehicle collision in Royce Road.

Police news

The collision occurred last Friday but was revealed by Cambridgeshire police yesterday, which said the dad of the three children has been charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, common assault and three counts of child neglect/ill treatment.

Details of the children’s injuries are not known.

The driver of the other vehicle is also said to have been injured.

The defendant is due to appear in court on July 2.