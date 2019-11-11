Three teenagers arrested after attempted robbery at village store

Three teenagers have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a village store.

A 19-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, all from Wisbech, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

Police news

The arrests followed an attempted robbery in Chapel Gate, Sutton St James, Spalding, around an hour earlier.

All three men have now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 394 of November 7.