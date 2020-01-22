Three seriously hurt after tractor, van and car collide

Three people have been seriously injured following a collision on the A16 between Sutterton and Spalding.

Just before 6.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) police were alerted to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A16 between the Sutterton roundabout and Surfleet roundabout. The collision involved a tractor, a black Mitsubishi and a white Volkswagen ‘Enterprise’ rental van.

Two people from the Mitsubishi and one person from the van have all been seriously injured.

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any dash cam footage of the incident.

To contact police, call 101 quoting incident number 346 of January 21 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference number in the subject box.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.