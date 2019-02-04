Three Peterborough men arrested after cannabis and large amount of cash discovered in vehicle

Three men from Peterborough have been arrested after cannabis and a large amount of cash was discovered.

At about 5pm yesterday (Sunday, February 3) officers on patrol stopped a vehicle being driven erratically in Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe.

Money discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Following the stop officers found cannabis and the cash in the vehicle.

Three men from Peterborough aged 24, 25 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. The 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

All remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.