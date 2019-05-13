Three more arrests made after man ‘seen with gun’ in Spalding

Another three people have been arrested after a man was reportedly seen with a gun in Spalding earlier today (Monday).

Police had already arrested a 21-year-old on suspicion of possession of a firearm after being sent to the town centre at 9.32am following reports of a man with what looked like a gun in his pocket.

The A151, Winsover Road, between the St Thomas Road and Swan Street junctions, was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians while the large police presence tackled the incident.

Police said earlier there were no reports of threats made or injuries.

Now a further three men aged 24, 28 and 31 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have not said what offences the men are suspected to have committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

