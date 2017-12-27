Three men taken to hospital after Christmas Day stabbing in Peterborough

Three men were stabbed on Christmas Day in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police were called by the ambulance service at 7.56pm on December 25 to reports of a violence in Severn Close, Gunthorpe.

Three men, one in his 30s and two in their 20s, had been stabbed and were taken to hospital for non-threatening injuries.

The offenders are reported to have made off in a black car.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0744111217 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.