Three men charged with drugs offences after bank holiday patrols

Three men have been charged with drug offences as a result of proactive patrols by officers from the Southern Impact Team over the bank holiday weekend.

Officers were out in Huntingdon on Sunday when they searched and arrested two men on suspicion of drug offences just after midday. They have both now been charged.

Police news

Quasim Abbas (32) of Bradshaw Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and possessing a Class B or C drug.

Arnold Pilgrim (36) of Elm Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

The team then arrested a man near Castle Hill in Cambridge on Sunday evening on suspicion of drug offences. He has since been charged.

Igor Pereira (35) of no fixed address has been charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three men appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 28) for their first hearings and have been released on conditional bail. A further hearing at Cambridge Crown Court is yet to be set.

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity in their area can report it to us by calling 101, or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.