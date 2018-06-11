Three arrests made in Sam Mechelewski murder investigation

Have your say

Detectives investigating the murder of Sam Mechelewski, 20, in Huntingdon have arrested three people.

A man in his 20s from Chatteris, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation, has been re-arrested.

Sam's last known movements captured on CCTV

A man in his 20s from Brampton, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released with no further action, has also been re-arrested.

A man in his late teens from Huntingdon has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Sam’s body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on Februa ry 1, 2018, in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

VICTIM: Sam Mechelewski

Anyone with information regarding Sam’s murder should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.