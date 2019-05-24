Three arrests in Peterborough as part of drug crack down

Police arrested two women and a man in Peterborough as part of a crack down on drug dealing,

Yesterday (Thursday 23 May), officers from Peterborough’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Community Action Team (CAT) carried out warrants in Peterborough, Cambridge and Ely, assisted by southern CID.

In total five people were arrested across the county.

Two women, aged 31 and 33, both from Peterborough, a 23-year-old man from Cambridge and a 62-year-old man from Ely, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and handling stolen goods. He has since been released under investigation.

The other four have all been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 20 June.