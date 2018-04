Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in March.

Officers are currently dealing with the sudden death of the man in Creek Road, March.

At this time the death is being treated as unexplained, pending forensic testing.

Three people, two men aged 35 and 53, and a woman aged 42, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

More here as we have it...