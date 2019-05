Three people have been arrested for suspected drug related offences after police raided a house in Peterborough.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Ulverston Close, Paston, earlier this afternoon.

Police at the scene in Ulverston Close

An eye-witness said there were a number of police cars at the scene, as well as forensics.

A police spokesman said: “A man and a woman in their 30s and a girl in her teens have been arrested for drug related offences and remain in custody.”