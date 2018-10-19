Three arrested as £250,000 worth of cannabis discovered in Peterborough raid

Have your say

A drugs bust in Peterborough uncovered a cannabis farm and more than £250,000 worth of drugs yesterday.

Three men were arrested for cultivating cannabis with intent to supply and for immigration offences.

The cannabis farm uncovered by police in the New England property

Imanuel Mbroci, 21, and Kristi Laraku, 23, both of no fixed abode, and Jorgo Mbroci, 50, of St James Avenue in Peterborough have been charged with the production of cannabis.

The Community Action Team carried out the raid at a property in St James Avenue, Peterborough, at 10.30am on Thursday, October 18.

£250,000 of drugs was seized, plus equipment costing in excess of £20,000.

A bag of drugs ready for sale, recovered by police

All three men will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.