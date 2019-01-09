Three arrested after planned armed police sting operation on A47 in Peterborough

Three men have been arrested following an armed police sting operation on the A47 in Peterborough this afternoon.

As part of a planned police operation, officers stopped a Huntingdonshire District Council private hire vehicle, a grey/silver Vauxhall Insignia, on the A47 at Fulbridge Road, Peterborough this afternoon.

Police examining the Vauxhall Insignia. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

The operation took place shortly after 2pm and traffic on the westbound carriageway was halted for a time.

Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident in Peterborough, further details of which are now available at this time.

Investigations are ongoing and the three men remain in custody.

Forensic officers also attended the scene to examine the vehicle.

Police examining the Vauxhall Insignia. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA