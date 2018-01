Officers discovered more than 400 cannabis plants at a building near the A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning.

The plants, found in Swavesey on Thursday, November 11, are estimated to be worth between £121,000 and £365,400.

Part of the cannabis farm discovered this morning

Three men, two aged 28 and a one aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

They remain in custody.